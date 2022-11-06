LOBBYISTS: Zambian Middle Men Must Be Recognized – George Mtonga

Sometime back, Tayali and I had a discussion on different matters. One of the things that we discussed is Zambians monetizing lobbying.

If a business man wants a meeting with a government official or wants specific regulatory support for a business venture, a Zambian who has that network can charge the businessman lobbying fees and that is not corruption.

To support this, government will and should be able to register lobbyists at a fee that can maintain their database.

But otherwise, lobbying is a business. And zambians in the private sector with influence in government should be getting paid.

Credit: George Mtonga