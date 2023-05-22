LOBITO CORRIDOR ELATES PRESIDENT HICHILEMA

May 21, 2023

Republican President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA says he is delighted by the support of US President Joe Biden towards the development of the Lobito Corridor rail project that will greatly benefit Zambia.



President Hichilema says this support fulfils the US government’s African infrastructure investment commitment from the recent US-Africa Leaders Summit.



The Head of State says the project will deliver on the country’s aspiration to be land-linked with multiple connections to both the East and West Coasts of Africa and to the rest of the world.



President Hichilema says strategic sectors such as agriculture and mining, among others, will benefit enormously.

Lobito Corridor stretches from the Port of Lobito lying on the Atlantic Ocean, and passes through Angola from West to East through the Provinces of Benguela, Huambo, Bie’ and Moxico. It covers the mining areas of the Katanga Province of DRC and the Copperbelt of Zambia.

The Lobito Corridor presents an alternative strategic route to export markets for Zambia and DRC and offers the shortest route linking key mining regions in these two countries to the sea.



The UPND Party Manifesto seeks to ensure that bilateral trade, economic and technical cooperation becomes the hallmark of the country’s foreign policy.

