Amb Emmanuel Mwamba writes:

LOBITO CORRIDOR PROJECT IN LIMBO?

What happens to the Lobito Corridor Project where USA had pledged $600million to support the private sector to develop the Lobito corridor and the extension of the construction of the Benguela rail line?

We ought to worry about the Executive Orders signed by President Donald Trump revoking the promotion of electric vehicle development.

What will be the effect on copper and cobalt markrt and future prices?

The purpose of this Executive Order is to;

•Eliminate Biden policies intended to encourage electrical vehicle development and purchases — part of Trump’s efforto to limit non-fossil fuel energy sectors.

• Require all agencies within 30 days to submit to the White House Office of Management and Budget their plans to eliminate regulations and rules deemed “burdensome” to domestic energy production and consumption, “with particular attention to oil, natural gas, coal, hydropower, biofuels, critical mineral, and nuclear energy.”