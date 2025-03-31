Local business organizes ‘citizen’s arrest’ of Elon Musk ahead of Wisconsin appearance

A brewing company in Wisconsin was attempting to organize a citizen’s arrest of billionaire Elon Musk ahead of his trip to the state for a speech to influence a race for the state’s supreme court.

In a post on Facebook over the weekend, the Minocqua Brewing Company encouraged Musk’s arrest when he visits the state to stump for Waukesha County Judge Brad Schimel on Sunday. The company argued that Musk illegally handed out $1 million checks to voters who supported Schimel. However, a Wisconsin appellate court has declined to block Musk’s giveaway.

“If Musk comes near Wisconsin this weekend, anyone can make a citizen’s arrest if they can get close enough to him,” the brewery explained on Facebook. “We hear his plane will land in Green Bay. If our judges won’t do it, somebody must. It is crystal clear he has already broken the law by promising money to people in exchange for votes–thus making massive headlines and illegally interfering in our elections.”

“We hope that local law-enforcement will do it. They have to do by law. if not, then a citizens arrest is warranted, and is legal given that buying votes is a felony and a citizen can make an arrest if a felony has been committed.”