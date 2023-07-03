LOCAL FERTILIZER PRODUCTION ELATES MPEZENI.

July 2 2923

Chipata- Paramount Chief Mpezeni of Ngoni speaking people says the local production of fertilizer is one of the greatest government achievement.



Speaking when visited by Youths Sports and Arts Minister Elvis Nkandu this Saturday, Cheif Mpezeni said the Commissioning of United Capital Fertilizer in Chilanga will trigger the reduction of the commodity pricing which will also rejuvenate the production of the county’s staple food.



Mpezeni charged that he was thrilled to witness the plant of such magnitude installed in Zambia.

“Week yasila nenze kwanu uku ku Lusaka ,ndipo newamiziwa kuona kuti fataleza was D compound ukopangiwira muno mu calo casu cifukwa izi zilengeshe kuti mtengo wa fataleza uwelele pansi,” Said Mpezeni.



Mpezeni further added thatthe construction of the plant will not only create employment to the young people but also help in alleviating the shortage of fertilizer in the country.



He commended UPND Led government for prioritizing the agricultural sector as one of the biggest source of income for people of his kingdom and eastern province.



“Uziba mbuya ,Ulimi ndiye uthandiza banthu kuno kum’mawa ,so pamene boma uikako nzeru ku Ulimi seo kuno cutikondwelesa ngako,” Mpezeni told Elvis Nkandu.

