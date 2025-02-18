LOCAL GOVERNMENT PS URGES LOCAL AUTHORITIES TO IDENTIFY AREAS THAT NEED GOVERNMENT SUPPORT





Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development Permanent Secretary Mambo Hamaundu has urged local authorities to identify specific areas where they require assistance to enhance service delivery.





Speaking during a training symposium for the Institute of Local Government in Lusaka, Mr Hamaundu emphasized the importance of recognizing challenges within local offices.



He noted that once these needs are clearly outlined, the ministry will provide the necessary support.





He further encouraged local officials to prioritize understanding their operational challenges.





He further stressed that effective governance begins with addressing internal gaps.