LOCAL GOVERNMENT SERVICE COMMISSION

SOME STAFF MOVEMENTS OF PRINCIPAL OFFICERS

1.Mazabuka TC goes to Ndola

2.Luanshya TC goes to Livingston

3.Mansa TC goes to Chinsali

3.Mongu TC goes to Chipata

4.Cs Serenje goes to Kasenengwa

5.Chitambo Cs goes to Mwansabombwe

5.Cs Kalumbila goes to Mansa as TC

6.Lusaka DF goes to Kalumbila as Cs

7.Kazungula Cs goes to Chitambo

8.Kapiri Cs goes to Mulobezi

9.Chilanga Cs goes to Kapiri

10.Shibuyunji Cs goes to Kabwe as DHRA

11.Isoka Cs goes to Mazabuka as TC

12. Siavonga Cs goes to Itezhi tezhi

13. Mumbwa Cs promoted to Chongwe as TC

14. Sinda C’s to chembe

14 Mulobezi Cs to Kazungula

15.Chinsali TC goes to Lusaka city as DP

16.Pemba Cs to Nyimba

17. Vubwi Cs to Lupososhi

18. Nkeyema Cs goes to Shibuyunji

19. Kasenengwa Cs goes to Serenje

20. chililabombwe Tc to Kabwe

21. Kabwe TC to Mongu

22. Zimba Cs to Nkeyema

23.Kabompo Cs goes to Isoka

24.Mushindamo Cs goes to Luvushimanda

25.DPH Solwezi promoted to Cs Mushindamo

26.Monze Cs goes to manyinga

27.Chingola Tc goes to Solwezi

28.Mr Mbaimbai retired reinstated and goes to Lusaka

29. Mrs Kalufyanya retired in NI, reinstated and goes to Chililabombwe

30.Lundazi Cs goes to Kanchibiya

31.Chibombo Cs goes to Lunga

32.Chavuma Cs to Chasefu

33.Mr Kalenga retired in NI, reinstated and goes to Monze

34. Mr Kambikambi reinstated and goes to Kitwe