LOCAL GOVERNMENT TO BUY 10 TRACTORS FOR 7 CONSTITUENCIES



January 9, 2025



The Ministry of Local Government has been given treasury authority to procure 10 tractors for 7 constituencies in Lusaka.



The tractors are meant to enhance the capacity of the Lusaka City Council to collect solid waste being generated by households and under the cash-for-work programs.





Speaking when he toured Kanyama and Lumumba areas, Local Government Permanent Secretary, Nicholas Phiri, said the equipment will assist in promoting hygiene





Meanwhile, Information and Media Director Spokesperson, Henry Kapata, said the clearing of drainages will assist in the free flow of water and prevent cholera.



ZNBC