London man jailed for removing condom without consent

In messages sent to his victim after the assault, Guy Mukendi, 39, tried explaining his actions by saying he had not had sex in a long time, before deleting the evidence.

Claire Gilbody Dickerson

Guy Mukendi denied the offence but was convicted after text messages and DNA evidence were shown to the jury

A man who secretly took a condom off during sex has been jailed for more than four years.

A woman had agreed to have sex with Guy Mukendi, 39, from Brixton in south London, on the condition a condom was used.

The offence, known as “stealthing”, is classified as rape.

Text messages were shown to the jury at Inner London Crown Court in which Mukendi said he had done it because he had not had sex in a long time.

‘Conditional consent’

The court heard how the victim contacted police in May 2023 after she realised what had happened.

Forensic evidence, as well as the text messages, was gathered by officers.

A Met Police spokesperson said the force was “dedicated to securing justice for the victim and will continue to raise awareness that this crime is a form of rape”.

“The victim did the right thing to call the police straight away and her bravery should not be overshadowed,” the said.

“Anyone who is a victim of non-consensual condom removal should report it to the police straight away to give the best chances of capturing evidential opportunities.”