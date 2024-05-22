London-Singapore flight had significant turbulence, resulting in one death and other injuries

One person died on a plane flying from London to Singapore after the plane hit really bumpy air. Singapore Airlines announced this on Tuesday. The plane had to land in Bangkok, and emergency workers came to help hurt passengers because of bad weather.

The Boeing 777-300ER plane landed in Bangkok at 3:45 pm with 211 passengers and 18 crew members on board. The airline shared this information on Facebook.

The hospital team from Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital, which is 20 kilometers (12 miles) from Suvarnabhumi Airport, came to help the injured passengers from Flight SQ321 from Heathrow. They took the injured passengers off the runway so they could get medical treatment. Videos on the LINE app from Suvarnabhumi Airport showed a line of ambulances heading to the location.

Singapore Airlines is very sorry for the family of the person who passed away. “We are helping the local government in Thailand with medical support and sending a team to Bangkok to help further if needed. ”

FlightRadar24 collected data and The Associated Press looked at it. They found that the Singapore Airlines flight was flying at 37,000 feet. Around 8 in the morning, the Boeing 777 quickly went down to 31,000 feet in about three minutes.

The airplane flew at a height of 31,000 feet for about 10 minutes, then quickly went down and landed in Bangkok in less than 30 minutes.