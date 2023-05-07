By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba
London Stock Exchange Suspends ZCCM-IH Shares Listing as Board Chair Resigns
For the first since 1964, the London Stock Exchange has suspended the trading of ZCCM-IH shares on the world prestigious Stock Exchange.
The Financial Conduct Authority of the London Stock Exchange, has suspended the investment holding company pending investigations in its recent irregular transactions.
Last week Dolika Banda, a renowned business executive and ZCCM-IH Board Chairperson abruptly resigned allegedly due to excessive and irregular interference from State House.
Banda is the former CEO of African Risk Capacity Insurance Ltd and has held Non-Executive Director positions at Ecobank Transnational and the UK Department for International Development’s Financial Sector Deepening Africa programme and has over 25 years’ experience in international finance.
She has worked in banking and has worked across the world in Africa, Europe, Latin America, the Caribbean and the US. A former Director at the IFC, and a former Regional Director for Africa at CDC Group, Dolika’s involvement in development finance followed a successful career in banking.
Minister of Finance and National Planning, Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane on Friday, announced the appointment of Mr. Kakenenwa Muyanga as Dolika Banda’s replacement.
ZCCM-IH Board recently approved a proposal from First Quantum Minerals(FQM) to convert Kansanshi Copper and Gold Mine’s 20% shares to a royalty payment where the Company will now receive 3.1% of Kansanshi Mining Plc’s (Kansanshi) total revenue.
ZCCM-IH is also at the centre of detailed negotiations where State House is forcing investors on the Board, such as the corrupt proposal to bring Vedanta Resources back to Konkola Copper Mines and the consideration where FQM may take over Mopani Copper Mines.
Our mines are not safe.
How did we let this happen?
The devil is so persistent that it can tempt you upto 5 times until you start thinking it is an angel, and finally submit. But it still remains a devil.
That’s the HH – UPND Government for you. What is happening at ZCCM -IH is replicated in all other sectors and is responsible for the incompetence and Confusion in Ministries of Health, Agriculture, Energy, Infrastructure, Justice, Home Affairs,..the high PS turnover at the ministry of Mines is not because of the incompetence of the people involved, but falls squarely on the Desk of the Great Leader.
Dolika Banda lays it out…The over reach of the Great Leader..The rule of one man, by one man , for one man.
What do you know about why Dolika Banda has allegedly resigned as ZCCM-IH director? The vehicle through which government holds shares in the mines borrows money with government guarantees and not Dolika Banda ‘s personal guarantees. It’s therefore expected that the government would want to have the last word on some decisions. It has always been like that.
ZCCM-IH has not existed since 1964. The Zambian mining industry was made up of Roan Selection Trust , later Roan Consolidated Mines, and Nchanga Consolidated Copper Mines until a merger of the two in 1980 to create Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines(ZCCM). After privatisation of the mines that’s when ZCCM-IH was created to hold government minority shares in the mines. So what ZCCM-IH shares could have been on the London bourse in 1964?
