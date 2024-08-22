LONE HUNGER PROTEST GRANTED
Fellow patriots, I will conduct a lone hunger protest on Wednesday 28th of August at kamwala freedom statue from 6am to 6pm.
In this period I will not eat as a sign of my commitment to the cause.
The purpose of the protest is to call for action from government on load shading, high cost of living, grand corruption, etc. in this protest I will give government an ultimatum of one month to act and produce results failure to which we shall organize a peaceful physical protest all across the country as GenZ.
God bless our land
LONE HUNGER PROTEST GRANTED
It has to be a Mwanza from Eastern.
You J Mwanza, check your sugar levels before you embark on your silly experiment.If you are not careful by 12:00 hrs you may be suffering from hypoglycemia and eventually certified dead by 13:00hrs.Zambia police must arrest this character an anarchist immediately he starts his stupid action.You may find this chap has several children and who does he think will take care of his orphans.Silly. If you don’t want to buy electricity units remain in darkness and don’t buy.The cost of living is affecting everyone and this is a global thing and it’s not new.World depression has happened when we had word war 1and 2.World economies go crazy when there is war.The world has experience d some big fights of Israel and Palestine, Russia and Ukraine.The world is experiencing diseases like COVID and Mpox you think economies can be good.
Te bupuba fye ubu nomba? Someone knows that the load shedding is caused by drought but he wants to protest, how is electricity going to be generated from a hydro power station if there is no water? Did he do science or geography at school? Just to help him, the word hydro means water, so a hydro power station is a water driven power station and if there is little or no water at Kariba, Ithezi tezhi, Kafue Gorge etc, these water driven power stations cannot work or they can’t work at full capacity, hence the load shedding to ration the water usage.