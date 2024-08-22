LONE HUNGER PROTEST GRANTED



Fellow patriots, I will conduct a lone hunger protest on Wednesday 28th of August at kamwala freedom statue from 6am to 6pm.



In this period I will not eat as a sign of my commitment to the cause.



The purpose of the protest is to call for action from government on load shading, high cost of living, grand corruption, etc. in this protest I will give government an ultimatum of one month to act and produce results failure to which we shall organize a peaceful physical protest all across the country as GenZ.



God bless our land