Look In Mirror On Why You Lost Then Work On Yourselves, Dr. Jonas Chanda Urges PF Leaders

LOOK IN MIRROR ON WHY YOU LOST THEN WORK ON YOURSELVES, JONAS CHANDA URGES PF LEADERS

Former Health minister Dr Jonas Chanda is wondering why PF acting president Given Lubinda and acting secretary general Nixon Chilangwa have not released the postmortem results to the public in which people expressed various misgivings on why the PF lost and the recommendations going forward.

And Dr Chanda said he expects a lot more professionalism from a party that has held power before, rather than issuing unsigned statements via social media on the people who have been removed from their central committee positions.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Dr Chanda, who has been removed from the PF central committee, said the PF could not think of moving forward and bouncing back to power without addressing concerns from the general membership on why the party lost in the first place.

Asked if he saw a future in the PF in terms of one day bouncing back to power, Dr Chanda said PF was in the opposition, saying people have joined the party at different levels, “others, including the one writing those social media statements have just joined PF now, if I am not mistaken may be even after the elections.”

He said he joined PF when it was still a very small party, saying in a multiparty democracy anyone can get back to power as that was the very nature of democracy, but the question depends on the one who has been removed from power working to make sure that they become attractive again to the electorate.

Dr Chanda said the PF did a postmortem exercise, something he was in charge of on the Copperbelt region, which he said has since been submitted to the secretariat but as to why it has not been shared or acted upon "only the party president and the SG can answer."