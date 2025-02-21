LOOK PAST LUNGU, FIND ANOTHER CANDIDATE, MWEETWA TELLS PF





INFORMATION Minister Cornelius Mweetwa has advised the former president Edgar Lungu’s faction of the PF to stop day-dreaming about Lungu standing in 2026, but instead identify another leader who will lead them into the general elections next year.





Speaking with Daily Revelation on Monday, Mweetwa said the opposition PF were day-dreaming by insisting on having the former president as their presidential candidate because he would not be allowed to file in the nomination papers by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to contest as president, on account of his ineligibility.





Daily Revelation