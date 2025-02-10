Looking for rational answers when it’s the belief in witchcraft and superstition driving decisions!- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Looking for rational answers when it’s the belief in witchcraft and superstition driving decisions!





The unsaid, said.



The reasons he won’t live at Nkwazi and choses to rack up illegal costs in security and facilty upgrades at Community House and incur further costs in daily commute and state surveillance to clear the route;





The reason he would rather hire executive jets from South Africa and Dubai at great cost while the modern and brand new one bought for the presidency is parked at a ZAF Hanger accumulating huge repair and service costs;



The reason he carries his own chair everywhere;





could lie in superstitious and witchcraft belief and practices!



We are deeply looking for rational and reasonable explanations and answers for decisions made without those factors.



Let’s pray for our country.