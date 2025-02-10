Looking for rational answers when it’s the belief in witchcraft and superstition driving decisions!- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba
Looking for rational answers when it’s the belief in witchcraft and superstition driving decisions!
The unsaid, said.
The reasons he won’t live at Nkwazi and choses to rack up illegal costs in security and facilty upgrades at Community House and incur further costs in daily commute and state surveillance to clear the route;
The reason he would rather hire executive jets from South Africa and Dubai at great cost while the modern and brand new one bought for the presidency is parked at a ZAF Hanger accumulating huge repair and service costs;
The reason he carries his own chair everywhere;
could lie in superstitious and witchcraft belief and practices!
We are deeply looking for rational and reasonable explanations and answers for decisions made without those factors.
Let’s pray for our country.
This is just noise to distract attention from yowa inevitable arrest. There are 2 arrest warrants for yowa arse. Attend to these warrants or remain a fugitive for ever. No one will even miss you. Even Trump will eventually deport you. Get a life outside politics. McDonald’s are hiring dishwashers. And plenty nursing homes to go and change adult nappies.
Need I say more?
When the Presidential Jet needs to be serviced. And the President needs to travel; do they not hire? Is this Practice a norm or an exception as this psychopath suggests?
When Parliament passed budgets, are the cost of hiring these palns not included? Kachepa….
Did this never happen in the time of Mwanamwasa, Chiluba, Sata, Banda?
During the time of Sata, the President flew from his residence to State House using a helicoper. In the time of Lungu, he had Police inconvience the public lining up along every intersection and we paid allowance (for doing what they were already paid to do, a waste of Public resources) and you were quiet.
The Police have occassionally have had to do this in a need to do basis as opposed to a daily. You and your cohorts have spoke of a Zesco upgrade and Helipad at Community house. Going as far as to suggest that the costs of these have been borne by the State.
Government has had to remind you that those have been paid for by HH himself. Including the building, maintence and repair of Community house after the arrest of HH.
Now I ask Mr. Mwamba what proof do you have that HH has not paid for these? What further costs do you speak of in upgrades that the state has bourne as a result of HH living in his own home? Speak to fact and have proof of your facts. Obtaining classified documents marked secret is a crime. Not just in Zambia but all over the world. So spill your beans and those that keep giving you information are equally criminals if they share information that could undermine the safety of the Head of State. Stop being wreckless in your quest for attention and earn an honest living, there gutter snipes, and there journalists. Choose your trade….and you could also join the dishwashers at McDonalds…