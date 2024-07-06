LOOMING 9 PARLIAMENTARY BY-ELECTIONS IS AN INJUSTICE ON PEOPLE OF ZAMBIA

We in the United Liberal Party (ULP) join the list of well-meaning opposition political leaders and patriotic Zambians in strongly condemning the nullification of nine (9) Patriotic Front (PF) seats in Parliament.

Not so long ago President Hakainde Hichilema stood on a podium with a begging bowl and called for the international community to come to the aid of Zambia to provide humanitarian aid, stating that Zambia is in urgent need of K23.5 billion to effectively implement immediate life-saving and sustaining humanitarian and recovery assistance following the drought that has so far devastated six of the 10 provinces. But today we have money to sponsor nine by-elctions whose cost is about $10m.

Like someone correctly put it, we are behaving like a man who sends his wife to ask for mealie meal from the neighbour while he spends his money buying beer for his friends at the bar. We must learn to set our priorities right because this country can only be developed by us.

I borrow the words of our President, Hon Sakwiba Sikota SC, who spoke of a ‘social contract.’ On 12 August 2021, Zambians entered into a social contract with their elected leaders, committing to deliver development over a five-year term. The nullification of opposition seats in Parliament is a bad test, and all involved should be condemned.

Our country faces numerous economic challenges, and we should channel our resources effectively. We have key issues that require our focus, energy, and minds, such as mining, energy, agriculture, transportation, and construction. We should prioritize these areas, not waste time and resources on by-elections.

It is reckless and inhuman to spend huge sums of money on unnecessary by elections when we have citizens who are going to bed without food because of the current economic hardships the country is going through.

Issues by:

CHISALA KASAKULA

VICE PRESIDENT

UNITED LIBERAL PARTY