LORD CHIEF JUSTICE OF ENGLAND TO VISIT ZAMBIA ON MAY 31

The Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales, The Right Honourable Lord Burnett of Maldon, begins a two-day engagement in Zambia on 31 May.

The Lord Chief Justice’s visit will strengthen the broad bilateral relationship that exists between the judicial systems of the United Kingdom and Zambia respectively, as well as the Commonwealth as a whole.

Ahead of his visit, the Lord Chief Justice said:

“I am very much looking forward to my return to Zambia. This visit provides an opportunity to strengthen judicial links between the UK and Zambia and highlight where we can work together in the future.

Zambia has an important role to play in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the southern Africa region and I will be discussing a range of important regional and local legal issues including training and the rule of law with members of the judiciary, local leadership and civil society in Zambia.”

British High Commissioner to Zambia, HE Nicholas Woolley, said the visit to Zambia by his country’s most senior judge was testament to the deepening partnership between Zambia and the United Kingdom.

The Lord Chief Justice’s arrival comes shortly after the visit of His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema to the United Kingdom for the recent Coronation of King Charles III, as well as the visit of UK Minister for Development Andrew Mitchell to Lusaka last week, and will help to further bolster the strong relations between the two countries, as well as highlighting future opportunities for collaboration.

The Lord Chief Justice will meet the Minister of Justice, Deputy Chief Justice, a District Child Justice Committee, the Law Association of Zambia, and Civil Society.

Meetings will focus on how to strengthen the rule of the law and progress in areas of mutual interest, such as the Zambian Judicial College which the Judicial Office of England & Wales has supported.

During his time in Africa, the Lord Chief Justice will also visit Kenya and Malawi.

Communications Department

British High Commission

Telephone: +260 21 1 423 200

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: https://www.gov.uk/world/zambia