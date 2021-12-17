Losing Mambilima UPND parliamentary candidate appeals to ConCourt

By Enock Kademaunga

UPND losing candidate for Mambilima Constituency Chileshe Mpunga Chilufya has appealed the High Court’s decision to declare Patriotic Front candidate Jean Chisenga dully elected.

According to a petition filed in the High Court, Chilufya wanted the election of Chisenga nullified on grounds that she was involved in electoral malpractices.



However, on November 12, 2022 in Mansa, justice Yvonne Chembe declared Chisenga as dully elected member of parliament after Chilufya failed to prove his allegations.

And now being dissatisfied with the High Court’s decision, Chilufya has appealed to the Constitutional Court against the whole judgement.



According to a memorandum of appeal filed, Chilufya said the trial judge misdirected herself in fact and law by holding that the self-confessed development projects carried out by Chisenga in Mambilima Constituency at the peak of the campaigns were charitable works and were not done with a view to induce voters to vote for her.

He said the court misdirected herself in holding that the appellant did not adduced evidence to show that the alleged developmental projects were done with a view to induce voters to vote for the first respondent.

“…Misdirected herself in fact in holding that the appellant was also involved in charitable work when no evidence was adduced to that effect,” he submitted.



Chilufya said the High Court also erred in condemning him to pay costs of the proceeding to the respondent on grounds that election petitions were cases of public interest and costs were rarely awarded.