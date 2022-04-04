By Mwaka Ndawa

LOSING Munali Constituency independent candidate in last year’s elections Lillian Mutambo has petitioned her husband Stephen Mukalula for divorce in the Lusaka High Court.

Mutambo claims that Mukalula has behaved unreasonably and she cannot continue living with him.

In her petition for dissolution of marriage, Mutambo a social worker, said her and Mukalula a businessman, tied the note at Office of the Registrar at Lusaka Civic Centre on September 14, 2005.

She said after the celebration of their marriage the couple last lived together as husband and wife at House No.691/14 Kasupe Road, Lusaka West.

Mutambo said there is one child of the family born on December 9, 2003 and that there is one child born to Mukalula which she knows.

“The petitioner and the respondent have lived apart for a continuous period of six years from 2014 to 2019,” said Mutambo.

She prayed to the court that the marriage be dissolved and that she should be granted custody of their son with liberal access to Mukalula.

Mutambo is also demanding that Mukalula continues to pay for her maintenance after their divorce.