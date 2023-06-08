COUNCILLOR’S PUB MAKES NOISE FOR CLINIC

LOUD MUSIC NEXT TO CLINIC IN CHOMA BUT OWNER WARNS BYTA RADIO OVER THE STORY

SOME Health Personnel at Choma’s Rail Surgery Clinic have complained to Byta FM Zambia News over the loud music which comes from Signal Pub and Restaurant during night time.

The Health Workers who spoke in confidence have noted that the drinking place, which is next to the Clinic, is a source of disturbance especially in the night.

When contacted for a comment, the owner of the business, Lungowe Sikwebele, who is also Kulundana Ward Councilor, warned Byta FM News never to call her over the issue.

Sikwibele fumed at why she was being questioned when other people are doing similar businesses in the town center.

The Liquor Licensing Act Number 20 of 2011 prohibits the sale of alcoholic beverages within 300 metres of a Health Facility, School or Church as inscribed in Clause 4 of Part 3.

The pub in question belonging to the Civic Leader lies less than the allowed measurement and is also in proximity with a named Private School.

Meanwhile, Choma Municipal Council Public Relations Officer, Kameko Manda, says the Local Authority has already cautioned the Pub and Restaurant to refrain from playing loud music and selling liquor.

Kameko states that the business is restricted to only sale food.

However, a check by Byta FM News found different beverages of beer being sold over the counter.

