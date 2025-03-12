Love In Real Life: Lizzo Teases New Single From Upcoming Album

Rapper and singer, Lizzo, is whetting the appetite of her followers with a new song from her upcoming album Love In Real Life.

On Thursday, March 6, she posted a snippet of another track from the album, wearing a red outfit and lip-syncing to lyrics “I’m Bouta throw my phone away.

After a two-year break, she released her new sound ‘Love In Real Life’ which is also the title of the album. Sources say she would preview the new album at three North American concerts.

She is expected to perform at the Wiltern in Los Angeles on March 12, Irving Plaza in New York City on March 16 and First Avenue in Minneapolis on March 18.

Lizzo recently celebrated reaching her weight loss goals, telling her followers it is possible to do anything they put their minds to.

The singer had told reporters that she lost some weight as a result of changing her diet. “I’ve been losing weight very slowly, methodically,” she emphasised in an interview.

looking noticeably slimmer.

While some cheered her on, others were speculating whether she might have used weight loss medications like Ozempic. That notwithstanding, she continued to keep a healthy body weight to the admiration of her followers.

In December, she broke her silence on a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against her in 2023, indicating that she “did nothing wrong”.

The songstress had been sued by three former dancers who claimed to have been subjected to sexual harassment and a hostile workplace environment while on tour. The singer denied the claims and said the situation had left her contemplating quitting music.