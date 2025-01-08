`Love leads Kenyan man to illegal border crossing in Zimbabwe

Love can sometimes lead people to take desperate measures, as demonstrated by a Kenyan man who illegally entered Zimbabwe through Plumtree and overstayed his visit after spending quality time with his girlfriend.

Patrick Kipyegon Lang, 39, appeared before Plumtree Magistrate Joshua Nembaware today.

Lang pleaded guilty to the charges, attributing his actions to love.

“Your Worship, I desperately wanted to see my girlfriend. That’s why I illegally entered this country to spend the holidays with her,” he confessed.

Magistrate Nembaware fined Lang $100, with a warning that failure to pay would result in a one-month jail sentence.

Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa informed the court that Lang entered Zimbabwe on December 21 without presenting a passport at the Beitbridge border post.

He travelled to his girlfriend’s home in Plumtree but was arrested on January 3 at the Plumtree border post when officials noticed his passport lacked an entry stamp during his attempt to cross back into Kenya.