Love triangle leads to an uncle grusomely murdering his niece after finding out she was having a secret affair with another boy

A CRIME of passion has led a 19-year-old man of Kitwe to commit suicide after stabbing to death his 17-year-old niece who was his lover after he found out that she was having a secret affair with another man.



Emmanuel Sonta,before taking his own life by consuming posion gruesomely stabbed his lover Elizabeth Phiri who was in grade six.

Copperbelt commanding officer Peacewell Mweemba said the incident occurred yesterday between 18:00 hours and 19:00 hours.



Mr Mweemba said the victim, Elizabeth sustained multiple injuries on the neck, on the face, on the right hand and on the left palm while the suspect who suspectedly took his own life took some suspected poison after realising what he did and he also sustained a deep cut on the stomach and on the right side of the leg.



“The scene of crime was visited by the police and the empty bottle of doom and a knife was found besides the body of Elizabeth. Brief facts of the matter are that the deceased Elizabeth is alleged to have had a secret affair with his uncle Emmanuel Sonta (also deceased) which annoyed the other boy who also had an affair with her who got wind of what was happening. In fear of the parents ,Emmanuel confronted her and it led to the killings. The two bodies are currently lying in Kitwe Teaching hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem,” he said.

(Mwebantu)