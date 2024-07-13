Love triangle turns brutal as Chililabombwe man axes wife caught cheating in threesome

JEALOUSY unearthed its ugly side in Chililabombwe on Friday night as Alex Chola aged 29 found himself sidelined by heartbreak after allegedly discovering his wife, Charity Chola , 21, in an offside position with two unidentified players.

According to Copperbelt Province commanding officer, Peacewell Mweemba, the incident occurred on July 12, around midnight.

Chola reportedly returned home from work to find his wife missing. After searching for her, he was allegedly tipped off about her whereabouts.

Fueled by an anonymous tip, Chola charged onto the pitch of their relationship, only to witness a three-on-one play unfolding.

His wife was reportedly sandwiched as two men utilised their instruments of power to penetrate through her tunnel of pleasure.

The surprise attack left Chola stunned, a one-two punch to the face ensued courtesy of one of the men sending him reeling.

With the opposition outpacing him, Chola resorted to a desperate slide tackle, a vicious swing of an axe leaving Charity with deep cuts on both legs as her lovers took to their heels.

While there was no referee’s whistle to end the match at the “room 18 venue”, the extra time ended with Charity, the victim of this brutal foul, being rushed to the nearest medical facility, Chimfunshi Clinic for treatment.

Mweemba said police have started investigations into the case but confirmed that Chola, had been arrested for the offense of wounding his wife, Charity.

Picture file for illustration

Elesani Phiri

Kalemba July 13, 2024