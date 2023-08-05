‘Love You Always’, Michelle Obama Celebrates Husband On Birthday

Michelle, wife of former United States of America President Barack Obama, has taken to social media to celebrate her husband on his 62nd birthday.

On her Twitter handle on Friday, she shared a picture of her husband striking a pensive pose and wrote, “Happy birthday to my favourite thoughtful guy. Love you, always.”

Barack and Michelle got married in 1992 and have two daughters together; Malia Ann and Natasha Marian.

Credit: Twitter | MichelleObama