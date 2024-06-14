Lovemore Kanyama Tells UPND Supporters Not to Lose Hope

Siavonga.. Friday, June 14, 2024

A peasant farmer of Chirundu district who’s also united party for national development member Mr Lovemore Kanyama has appealed to the people of Siavonga district not lose confidence in the party and it’s government as good things are coming.

Kanyama said that the base for the UPND government has been set up and now it’s time for real empowerment that will see to it that no one will be left behind hence the need for them to come up with profitable business ventures that will enable them pay back government money loans.

Kanyama assures united party for national development members and members of the general public to remain focused as good things are on their door steps .

Kanyama said this during his birthday celebration that took place today the 13th June and encouraged those that visited his residence , including those sending messages of good will via social media that the ruling party will never abandon it’s members and people now that the base has been set up.

He was quick to state that even as they get government empowerment loans, they have to pay back so that others can benefit from the national cake, he calls for those doubtful to join the moving ruling train.

Kanyama further appealed to those in offices to open the doors to the members of the public and always remember that they are there for the people.