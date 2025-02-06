LOW VOTER TURNOUT CHARACTERIZES PAMBASHE AND PETAUKE BY-ELECTIONS



Low voter turnout has characterized the ongoing Petauke Central By-election in Eastern Province where voters are electing their new member of parliament.





Some of the voters talked to at different polling stations say they are looking for a member of parliament who will address some of the pressing challenges in the district such as the bad road network, inadequate access to water and sanitation among other challenges.





Meanwhile, a near-punch-up erupted between cadres from the UPND and the Socialist Party at Kaka 1 Polling Station in Pambashe Ward of Pambashe Constituency, this morning.



Phoenix Staffer Michael Kaluba reports that UPND cadres, led by North Western Province Youth Chairman Bruce Kanema, and Socialist Party members, led by Deputy Secretary-General for Administration Maximo Mutambo, exchanged insults and dared each before driving away in opposite directions.





The altercation, a rare occurrence in the ongoing Pambashe Parliamentary By-election, took place in full view of the Zambia Police while Electoral Commission Of Zambia Commissioner Mcdonald Chipenzi toured the polling station.



And Mr. Chipenzi says the ECZ has set a target of 50% voter turnout for today’s poll, from a total of 20,954 registered voters across 52 wards, in an election necessitated by the conviction of former parliamentarian Ronald Chitotela.





And by broadcast time, barely 500 people had cast their vote out of approximately 3300 registered voters from six polling stations sampled including Chabanyama, Kanengo, East and West, Kaka and Koselela, signaling possible apathy.





Meanwhile, as queues begin to form at some polling stations, voters are optimistic of the outcome and its impact on the development of the area and their well-being.



PN