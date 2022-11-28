LOW WATER LEVELS FORCE ZIMBABWE TO SUSPEND POWER GENERATION AT KARIBA

Zimbabwe has been ordered to suspend power generation from its main source of electricity, the Kariba hydroelectric dam.

The news is a blow to Zimbabweans who are already facing up to 12 hours a day with no electricity.

The Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) said water storage levels were too low for power generation.

It added that Zimbabwe had already used up its annual allocation of water for electricity, and It was eating into neighbouring Zambia’s share.

Kariba supplies more than 60% of Zimbabwe’s electricity.

Currently its reservoir has 4% useable water or a quarter of last year’s levels.

Zimbabwe will only be able to resume generating power from Kariba in January.

Zimbabwe has faced rolling power cuts due to drought, and breakdowns at its aging power plants.