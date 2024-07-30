LPG ASSOCIATION BEMOANS INFLUX OF COUNTERFEIT OF ITS ELECTRICAL APPLIANCES



The Zambia LPG Association has expressed concern at the alarming influx of counterfeit LPG appliances flooding the Zambian market.



Zambia LPG Association President, Obed Chiluba says the association has observed with great concern the proliferation of substandard 1 plate, 2 plate stoves, hoses for gas cylinder connections, regulators, and other essential components that are critical for the safe use of LPG.



Mr Chiluba described the situation as worrisome adding that the trend poses significant risks to consumer safety, property, and the environment.



He explained that the use of counterfeit LPG appliances has the potential to undermine the progress being made in promoting LPG as a clean and efficient energy source.



“We are dealing with fire hazards and potential disasters that could wipe out all the gains we have achieved in advancing LPG consumption in the country,’’ said Mr Chiluba.



The Zambia LPG Association has since called on the relevant government agencies to move in quickly and arrest the situation before it escalates further.



“We urge the relevant government agencies, such as the Zambia Bureau of Standards (ZABS), to intensify inspections and enforcement efforts to curb the circulation of counterfeit LPG appliances on the market,’’ he said.



Mr Chiluba insisted on the need to come up with stringent regulatory measures aimed at protecting consumers from the risks associated with substandard gas products.



He said the association remains committed to working closely with regulatory authorities, stakeholders, and the public to raise awareness on the importance of using genuine, high quality LPG appliances.



“Education and campaigns will be vital in promoting safe practices and ensuring that consumers follow necessary precautions when using LPG,” he said.



Zanis