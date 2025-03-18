LSK MAN ARRESTED FOR SEXUALLY ABUSING 7 YEAR OLD DAUGHTER WHO WAS IN HOSPITAL FOR CANCER TREATMENT



Police Statement:



A Case of Incest-Kabwata Police Station

March 17, 2025- On Tuesday March 11, 2025 at 15:41 hours, Kabwata Police Station received a report via a phone call from Sandra Ndhlovu a social Officer based at U.T.H cancer disease hospital, who alerted the police that there is a man Cornhill Habowa aged 47 years a bed sider nursing to his daughter aged 7 years admitted at cancer disease hospital but that he has been sexually abusing his daughter whenever he takes her for a bath. This came to light when other bed siders noticed that Cornhill Habowa usually bathes his daughter around 22:00 hours and the child cries a lot while he always leaves the water running.





It was also alleged that the accused was seen by taking a bath together with his daughter while both his clothes and that of her daughter were hanged on the bathroom door. it was at this point that some bed siders alerted the nurses who later informed doctor’s and that’s how the doctor decided to examine the child upon receiving this information and it was discovered that the child was sexually abused with fresh cuts on her private parts.





Thereafter a social welfare officer who is the reporter in this matter was informed and she later informed the police.



Acting on the report, officers rushed to U.T.H and issued a medical report form to the child, inquiry file opened, picked Cornhill Habowa and detained him for Incest.





Following a thorough investigation he has been formally charged for the offence of incest and detained in Police custody. He will appear in court soon.



Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER.