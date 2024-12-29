Lsk Woman Divorces Hubby for Not Buying Her Clothes Since 2016





A 53-year-old woman from Kabanana Site and Service in Lusaka has filed for divorce from her 79-year-old husband, citing several reasons for the separation.

Nalonga Litiya claims that her husband has never bought her clothes since 2016, does not provide her with money, and fails to care for her when she falls ill. She explained in court that, in February, she had to attend a funeral in the village, but her husband refused to give her money for transport. When she returned, she was not warmly welcomed, and their relationship has since deteriorated.



In his defense, Lubinda Samutumwa, the husband, argued that he does provide her with money and helps her whenever possible. He further explained that their problems began when she went to the village without informing him, leading to tension between them.



Source: News Diggers