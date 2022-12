LT COLONEL CHANDA SOSALA CRITICALLY ILL

Former Kafue MP, Lt. Col Edward Chanda Sosala is critically ill.

Lt. Col. Sosala who is also former High Commissioner to Namibia is admitted to Maina Soko Medical Centre.

Lt. Col. Sosala is also from the Bemba Royal Family and is a young brother to Mwine Lubemba, Paramount Chief Chitimukulu Kanyanta Manga II ( Henry Sosala).

In the FILE picture; Left; Paramount Chief Chitimukulu, Ms. Charity Lumpa and Lt. Col. Edward Chanda Sosala.