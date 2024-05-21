LT GENERAL RONNIE SHIKAPWASHA HAD 12 CHILDREN OUT OF WEDLOCK, COURT HEARS

By Darius Choonya

The Lusaka High Court has heard that Lt.General Ronnie Shikapwasha allegedly had 12 children out of wedlock from different women.

According to defence lawyer Gilbert Pindani, Lt. General Shikapwasha allegedly had 18 Children in total among them four from his first wife and two from his second wife Jane Lusengo, facing murder charges.

Ms. Lusengo is accused of Killing her husband using a double barrel shotgun at their matrimonial home in Lusaka’s Ibex Hill area.

The defence are cross examining the the accused’s step daughter Vannesa Shikapwasha who testified in her testimony that after her father was shot, he allegedly told the accused that he was dying because of her infidelity.

When asked if she is aware that her father had 18 children, the witness answered in the negative saying she only knows of 13 and among them five are from different women.