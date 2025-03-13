LUANGENI MP CALLS FOR THE SUPPORT OF GOVERNMENT’S DECISION TO AMEND CONSTITUTION



Chipata’s Luangeni Member of Parliament, Moses Moyo, has called on the people in his area to support the government’s decision to undertake a constitutional amendment exercise.





He stated that the changes will establish special political regions, which will create opportunities for youths, women, and persons with disabilities to compete for political positions within their respective groups.





Mr. Moyo, who is also the second deputy speaker of the National Assembly, explained that there is currently an underrepresentation of minority groups, as they are financially unable to compete with political giants.





Speaking at the Youth Day celebration at Chipikula Day Secondary School in the Luangeni constituency, Mr. Moyo stated that the new changes will allow for equal representation of women, youths, and persons with disabilities across decision-making positions.



Meanwhile, the lawmaker has urged youths and the public not to be swayed by ill-intentioned protests against the decision to amend the constitution.





Mr. Moyo also implored youths to denounce being used as tools to perpetuate political violence. Instead, they should focus on activities that will help them become better citizens in the future.





Additionally, some youths highlighted the urgent need for the government to institute policies and initiatives that will allow them to effectively participate in governance matters, ultimately helping them thrive during these economic hardships.



Breeze FM