LUANGENI MP URGES PETAUKE CENTRAL VOTERS TO CHOOSE A COLLABORATIVE LEADER



Luangeni Member of Parliament Moses Moyo has urged voters in Petauke Central Constituency to elect a Member of Parliament who will work effectively with the government to advocate for development in the region.





Speaking on Breeze FM’s Political Hour program last evening, Mr. Moyo, who also serves as the Second Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, emphasized that being an opposition or independent lawmaker does not necessarily mean being at odds with the government.





He stressed that the people of Petauke need a leader who will collaborate with fellow MPs in the province to advocate for the area’s development and progress.





The election in Petauke Central will take place on February 6, 2024, following the declaration of the seat vacant by the National Assembly.





This came after the former MP, Emmanuel Jay Banda, escaped lawful custody while being treated at Chipata Central Hospital in August, and his whereabouts remain unknown.



CREDIT: Breeze FM