Luangwa Socialist Party leader perishes in boat accident

Dr. Fred M’membe wrote;

Initially, we were told the boat on which Comrade Learnmore Lungu and many others were travelling had disappeared. We waited for news to dispel our worst fears. And it eventually came: Learnmore and all the other fellow passengers were no more. They were going to Mozambique, where they had gone to buy fish for resale.

For the families of Comrade Learnmore and of all those who perished with him on that boat, we can not bear, as you do, the full impact of this tragedy. But we feel the loss, and we are thinking about you so very much.

We know it is hard to understand, but sometimes, painful things like this happen.

May their souls rest in eternal peace.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party