LUANGWA UPND STRONGMAN CHRISTOPHER SHITIMA NJOBVU RESIGNS FROM UPND JOINS SOCIALIST PARTY

Tuesday, 24rd August 2022

Luangwa Upnd strongman Christopher Shitima Njobvu has resigned from the ruling Upnd Party

Comrade Christopher Shitima Njobvu was Campaign Manager for the Upnd council chairperson Luangwa District candidate Author Lungu in the 2021 general Elections

Comrade Njobvu in a latter of resignation addressed to the Luangwa District Chairman has thanked the Upnd for giving him an opportunity to serve in various capacities including that of a campaign manager in last year’s elections,he has Since Joined the mighty and fastest growing socialist Party