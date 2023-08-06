LUANSHYA MAN ARRESTED FOR DEF!LING HIS TWO DAUGHTERS AND NIECE

TWO sisters aged 15 and 17 of Luanshya have allegedly been def!led by their father on several occasions before the ordeal was brought to light.

The suspect identified as Bright Simunkanga 35 is also accused of having carnal knowledge of his niece who had to visit.

Simunkanga who is currently in police custody was in the habit of def!ling the girls while his wife was away in Mpongwe for business.

According to the police, the victims decided to report the matter to their mother after the suspect’s behavior worsened.

Copperbelt Province Commanding Officer Peacewell Mweemba said the two incidents of incest and def!lement happened between January and August 4 this year.

Mr Mweemba said the suspect forced himself on the victims after threatening to beat them if anyone refused.

“The mother of the victims left home and went to business in Ngabwe Mpongwe area in January leaving her husband with two of his bi0logical daughters who he had carnal knowledge of including his niece who had gone to visit,”he said.

He said the matter was reported to the police by the victim’s mother and medical reports were issued.

Mr Mweemba the suspect is detained at Luanshya Central Police Station for two counts of incest and one count of defilement.

Credit: Mwebantu