Luanshya man runs with dangling manh00d after defiling wife’s younger sister

Lunshya man runs with dangling manhood after defiling wife’s younger sister

THE short memory of a woman in Luanshya’s Mikomfwa area on the Copperbelt Province has saved her from a defiling husband after she caught him red handed, defiling her younger sister when she returned home to collect a phone she forgot.

Yesterday, the woman who works as a maid in Ndeke Compund had left her home early in the morning around 06:00 hours to go for work.

But as she commenced her journey, she realised that she had forgotten her phone home and decided to go back and collect it.

But there was more than her phone awaiting for her at home.

When she reached, she noticed that her younger sister was not in her bedroom and decided to check for her around the house.

Alas! When she entered the master bedroom, she found that her sister had replaced her in bed and her husband was on top of her, illegally taking his morning glory on her.

Upon witnessing the shock and abomination, the woman screamed for neighbors, causing her randy husband to catch a ticketless foot flight on the road, sprinting faster than Muzala Samukonga.

The suspect, gave Luanshya residents a free unsubscribed naked marathon as he ran around the gravel, dusty roads of Mikomfwa with a dangling manhood.

Copperbelt Outgoing Police Commanding Officer, Peacewell Mweemba who confirmed the incident said the wife then reported the matter to Luanshya Central Police Station through Mabungo Police Post at 08:30 hours.

“The matter was reported to the Police who issued a medical report form and docket of case was opened. No arrest made yet as the suspect is still on the run,” said Mweemba.

By Buumba Mwitumwa

Kalemba June 23, 2024