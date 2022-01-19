Luanshya Mayor Mulenga chooses to pay retirees over new vehicle

Luanshya Mayor Charles Mulenga has suspended the purchase of two utility vehicles, one of them for his office in preference to paying the retirees terminal benefits.

The Luanshya Municipal Council has adopted a K120, 534,708:00 budget for 2022, which will be operationised after being approved by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.

Council Public Relations Manager Gideon Thole has confirmed that Mayor Mulenga’s ruling to suspend the purchase of two utility vehicles, one of them for his office in preference to paying the retirees terminal benefits, has been adopted by a full council meeting that adopted the 2022 budget.

“The special council meeting following a ruling by Mayor Mulenga resolved to suspend the purchase of two utility vehicles to divert the cash meant to purchase the mayoral vehicle to increase the allocation for the payments of the retirees’ terminal benefits,” Mr. Thole said.

Meanwhile, Luanshya Town Clerk Timothy Mambalakata assured the Council Meeting that management was set to efficiently execute the payment of retirees’ terminal benefits once the money was available.