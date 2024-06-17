LUANSHYA WEDDING PAUSES, AS VEHICLE CARRYING BRIDESMAIDS OVERTURNS

A SAD scene on a joyous and memorable day for a luanshya couple after their wedding was delayed following a road traffic accident that the bridal group was involved in.

The accident occurred yesterday afternoon along Kafubu block road Just minutes after the group left the church for the marriage blessings.

However, as the driver rushed to reach the bridal group at the reception on time, the vehicle overturned, short living the never ending vehicle hooters and ‘wiyu wiyu wiyu’ ululations.

And immediately, community members rushed and gathered to help the celebrating victims.

The victims were then picked by a different vehicle that took them to the reception to continue with the wedding proceedings minutes later.

No weapon fashioned against the wedding was going to prosper.

“The good part is that the injuries on the victims were not a lot, or serious, they were minor,”an eye witness told Kalemba.

Picture: residents gathered trying to help victims in the vehicle

By Buumba Mwitumwa

