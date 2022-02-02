LUAPULA MINISTER WANTS HEADMASTER FIRED, TRANSFERED OVER IMPLEMENTATION OF FREE EDUCATION

Luapula Province Minister, Derrick Chilundika has called for the transfer of School Head teachers within the province, whom he has accused of frustrating the provision of free education policy.

Our Mansa based reporter, Abigail Mulenga reports that the Provincial Minister was speaking when he conducted spot checks on Schools following complaints from parents that they were being made to buy reams of papers, slashers and hoes.