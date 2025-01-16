LUAPULA OLD WOMAN FORCES ARMED THIEVES INTO ADAM-SLUMBER



An old woman from Luapula has handed to the police two armed thieves that broke into her house yesterday and managed to steal all they wanted, however, failed to escape after being caught in the web of slumber.



According to narratives coming, an old woman identified as Lenshina Mulenga from Mwansabombwe, Luapula province, allegedly experimented her new witchcraft weapon called Ad4 Slumber Musket on thieves that broke into her house.



It was nearly 02:00 hours just after checking herself particularly whether she was still capable to vanish into thin air, when two armed men broke into her house and started spraying an unknown substance in the house obviously to cause slumber.





Mama Mulenga who was still invisible started watching the young men who searched the entire house and were assured there was no one in. They quickly started getting everything outside including her TV which her only son in China bought for her with so much love.





The men were already outside and read to speed off when Mama Lenshina appeared before them with the Ad4 Slumber Musket, stooped with her walking stick and blew a strange wave of air which forced the young men into slumber and in seconds started snoring.





Meanwhile, the young men could not come back to life until today when they were brought before the police. After waking up, the two men started singing a common Christian song “Kalombo Mwane yoyoyo”. The incident surprised police men who concluded it was fear to go behind bars.



TDS