Luapula poor because tribal politics – HH



LUAPULA Province has been lagging behind in development because the people of the region had from time immemorial have only been promoting their tribesmen to be presidents of the country, President Hakainde Hichilema has said.



President Hichilema says Luapula Province was supposed to the richest region in Zambia but political fights and tribalism had negated the economic progression in the region. Mr Hichilema told the people of Chienge that individuals could not be eaten but their works was what should count, stating that Zambians needed good leadership that united the people.



Mr Hichilema said this when he met chiefs who were attending the ceremony from seven provinces in Chiengi district in Luapula province where he was attending the Builile Traditional Ceremony.- Daily Nation