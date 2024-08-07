Luapula woman dies after eating ‘poisoned’ Chilanga Mulilo food



A 19-YEAR-OLD woman of Chifunabuli District in Luapula Province has died after eating poisoned food at a Chilangamulilo.



It is reported that Judith Mubanga with other people, had gone to receive Chilanga mulilo at a pastor Barnabas Mubanga’s house last on Friday.



When the food arrived around 15:00 hours that day, Mubanga along with the other relatives and friends of the groom began to eat.



But according to witnesses, several people began vomiting while others developed diarrhea soon after eating



On Saturday morning, it was discovered that actually, everyone that partook of the food had spent suffered diarrhea and vomited through the night.



Chifunabuli District Commissioner, Stanley Mukosa who confirmed the incident said on Sunday, Mubanga, after noticing that her condition was not improving rushed to Mwewa Rural Health Centre for medical treatment where she died the same day.



The matter was then reported to Chifunabuli Police on Monday around 11:00 hours by the deceased’s relatives as they were requesting for a postmortem to be done.



Mukosa revealed that a postmortem was later conducted at Lubwe Mission Hospital and findings revealed that the deceased died of poisoning.



“More samples have been collected for further examinations and relatives have been advised to bury the body and mark the grave and no arrest have been made as police conduct their investigations,” said Mukosa.



