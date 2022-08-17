For immediate release

Wednesday 17th August, 2022

LUBINDA CALLS FOR THOROUGH INVESTIGATIONS INTO THE KAPALALA MARKET FIRES

As he asks Government to provide emergency relief to the affected marketeers…

PF Acting President Hon Given Lubinda has described the gutting of the Kapalala Market of KABUSHI Constituency in Ndola in suspicious circumstances as a tragedy.

Hon Lubinda has sympathised with the affected marketeers saying most of them have lost their entire life savings and investments leaving them with no other means of survival.

Hon Lubinda has called upon the relevant investigative wings to thoroughly investigate the cause of the fire and publish a report of their findings so that the public can know exactly what happened.

He has further called upon the relevant authorities to put up necessary measures to avoid such occurrences happening in the future.

Meanwhile Hon Lubinda has asked the Government to come to the aid of the affected marketeers and provide them with emergency financial and material packages to help them survive and restart their businesses.

The Acting President has further urged the Government to build a better trading facility to replace the burnt one.

Kapalala market was last night gutted in peculiar circumstances. This comes at a time when the country is about to hold a by-election in Kabushi Constituency following the nullification of that seat by constitutional court.

Issued by;

Antonio Mwanza

Media Director

Patriotic Front