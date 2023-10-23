Lubinda Congratulates Nakiwe And Others Appointed As Members Of The PF Central Committee

LUBINDA CONGRATULATES NAKIWE AND OTHERS APPOINTED AS MEMBERS OF THE CENTRAL COMMITTEE
Lusaka- 22nd October 2023
Patriotic Front Vice President, Hon. Given Lubinda has congratulated newly appointed Members of the Central Committee including Ms. Nakiwe Simpungwe.
Hon. Lubinda has also appointed Ms. Simpungwe as Deputy Chairperson for Information and Publicity.
The Central Committee ratified the appointments of Members of the Central Committee who include; former DMMU National Coordinator, Mr. Chanda Kabwe, former parliamentary candidate for Livingstone Constituency, Ms. Namakau Sianga, Mr. Abyud Kawangu, and former Luanshya Mayor and former Copperbelt Chairperson, Mr Nathan Chanda.