PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

LUBINDA CONGRATULATES THE PF’S NEW SG

Congratulations to the New Secretary General of the Patriotic Front Party

Lusaka…………11th September 2023

The Acting Vice President and the entire leadership of the Patriotic Front Party wishes to extend our warmest congratulations to MCC Honourable Raphael Nakacinda on his appointment as the new Secretary General of the Patriotic Front Party. We believe that this appointment is a testament to his dedication, commitment, and outstanding leadership qualities.

The Patriotic Front Party has a rich history of serving our great nation with unwavering dedication, and we are confident that MCC Nakacinda will continue this tradition of excellence. With a proven track record of his achievements and contributions to our country, we have every reason to be optimistic about the party’s future under his leadership.

We recognize the challenges that our nation faces today, but we firmly believe that with MCC Honourable Raphael Nakacinda’ vision, the Patriotic Front Party will continue to be a driving force for positive change. Together, we can work towards a stronger, more prosperous Zambia that benefits all its citizens.

We call upon all members of the Patriotic Front Party to rally behind our New Secretary General and offer their unwavering support. Unity and solidarity within our party will be essential as we face the challenges and opportunities ahead.

In closing, we want to emphasize that this appointment is not just a milestone for the Patriotic Front Party but also a source of hope for our entire nation. We believe that under his leadership, the party will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Zambia and the PF Party.

Once again, congratulations to you Honourable Raphael Nakacinda and may your tenure as Secretary General be marked by success, progress, and prosperity for our beloved Zambia and the PF Party..

Given Lubinda

Acting Vice President

Patriotic Front Party