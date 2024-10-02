LUBINDA FEARS FOR THE MAGISTRATE WHO ACQUITTED HIM

PF Vice president Given Lubinda says he fears for Magistrate Kawama Mwamfuli who acquitted him today in a case he was charged for having two passports illegally.

The court had heard that Lubinda lost the passport, and proceeded to obtain a new one, but when he found the lost passport , he personally took it the passport office.

Magistrate Mwamfuli said the evidence against Lubinda was so discredited that no reasonable court or tribunal would convict him on it.

She stated that there was no evidence that Lubinda was holding to the passport or possesed it illegally.

The Magistrate said no witness testified that Lubinda was keeping the passport willfully.

She also wondered why the chief passport officer or his representative did not testify in the matter.

Speaking to the press, Lubinda said it was clear from the onset that the case against him was politically motivated.

He said any Magistrate or Judge who base his decision on evidence would have arrived at the same decision. He however said he feared what would happen of the Magistrate.

Lubinda accused President Hakainde Hichilema of working to have him in prison. He explained that in cases where he has been acquitted Hichilema has put pressure for appeal.

The PF Vice president said Hichilema was using the law enforcement agencies to intimidation the PF members. He however charged that he will not be intimidated

Lubinda said the good thing is that time was ticking and Hichilema was running out time and urged PF members to soldier on. He said Hichilema has crossed the third year or his tenure while there was nothing to show in terms of economic development.

He said despite promising to end loadshedding the country has now been put in total blackout. He said Hichilema was clueless on how to address the situation.

Zambia goes to the polls in August 2026 to elect a president, MPs and Local Government officials.

