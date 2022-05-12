Lubinda protests branding of PF as corrupt

PF acting president Given Lubinda says the former ruling party will not sit idle as the UPND governmet attempts to tarnish their image.

Lubinda, a two decade Kabwata member of parliament (2001 to 2021), is against the tendency of some officials in the UPND government who think that corruption is synonymous with the PF.

He has called on Minister of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Charles Milupi to single out culprits of the sinful, corrupt acts unlike the minister making a wholesome statement of those the then PF governnmet being corrupt.

Lubinda, an ex- justice minister, was speaking at a media briefing today in Lusaka.

By Grace Chibawa